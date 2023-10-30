IFP Advisors Inc Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,604. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $117.10 and a twelve month high of $165.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.