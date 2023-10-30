IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.23. 631,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,459. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

