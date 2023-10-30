IFP Advisors Inc Has $6.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

