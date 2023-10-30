IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,137 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.29. 30,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

