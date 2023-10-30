Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,411. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 77.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

