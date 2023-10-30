Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

