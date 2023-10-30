Head to Head Review: Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) and Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senti Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Senti Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,236.01%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,143.63%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Senti Biosciences.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 3.11 -$58.21 million ($1.64) -0.18 Inhibikase Therapeutics $120,000.00 37.11 -$18.05 million ($4.17) -0.20

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senti Biosciences. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,785.30% -60.56% -42.81% Inhibikase Therapeutics -7,551.59% -83.69% -73.17%

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract. The company is also developing IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent imatinib mesylate to treat stable phase chronic myelogenous leukemia. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has research and development collaborations with Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, University of Bordeaux, and Michigan State University, as well as University of California; and a collaborative research and development agreement with Sphaera Pharma Pte. Ltd. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

