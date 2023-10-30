goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. TD Securities boosted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$154.13.

goeasy Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$109.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$135.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.4923547 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

