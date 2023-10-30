Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

