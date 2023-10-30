Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.94 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5907012 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

