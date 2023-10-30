Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

