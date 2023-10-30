Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 21,589 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 692,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,624. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

