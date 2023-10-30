Financial Analysis: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $2.70 billion 2.36 $644.28 million $5.22 7.05 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.57 $75.09 million N/A N/A

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 24.45% 13.65% 1.48% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Webster Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $16.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Webster Financial pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

