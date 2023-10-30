Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$159.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0707763 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 477.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fiera Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

