FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 10.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.87. 316,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.65. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $151.34 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Articles

