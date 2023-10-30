EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.