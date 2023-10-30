EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $104.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.