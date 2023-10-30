Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

