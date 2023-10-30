Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, HSBC lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERFSF
Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.