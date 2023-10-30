Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

