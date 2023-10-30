Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 40.2% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $93,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAC stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

