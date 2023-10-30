Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Digi International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $25.27 on Monday. Digi International has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock worth $1,275,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Digi International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

