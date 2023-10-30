Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLX opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $735.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 143,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Deluxe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.