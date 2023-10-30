Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

GLD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.26. 3,514,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

