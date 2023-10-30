Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,564 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.6 %

Danaher stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,205. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.