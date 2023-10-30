Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 17,676 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.43. 2,176,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

