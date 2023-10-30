Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 63,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,029,380. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.