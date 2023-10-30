Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $136,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.71. 287,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

