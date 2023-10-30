Critical Review: (SPEC) and Its Peers

(OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Free Report) is one of 8,434 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $6.50 billion $668.26 million -96.34

Analyst Recommendations

‘s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than .

This is a summary of recent recommendations for and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4398 24190 30530 621 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 423.57%.

Profitability

This table compares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.