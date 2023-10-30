Critical Analysis: Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) versus Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY)

Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calbee and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Calbee alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calbee N/A N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech 7.84% 9.03% 5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Calbee and Thorne HealthTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calbee 0 0 0 0 N/A Thorne HealthTech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Thorne HealthTech has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential downside of 23.45%. Given Thorne HealthTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne HealthTech is more favorable than Calbee.

This table compares Calbee and Thorne HealthTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calbee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech $228.73 million 2.40 $15.67 million $0.38 26.82

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Calbee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Calbee on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

Calbee, Inc. engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands. It sells its products through e-commerce and retail stores. Calbee, Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Free Report)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to enhance and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.