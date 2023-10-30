CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Cut to $119.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Up 0.6 %

CNMD opened at $94.96 on Thursday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

