Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $40.06. 4,959,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,730,791. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

