Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) PT Lowered to C$8.30 at Pi Financial

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$10.25 to C$8.30 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Collective Mining Trading Down 4.3 %
Collective Mining stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Collective Mining
