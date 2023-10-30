Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 5,760 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.63 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

