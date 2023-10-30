Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$67.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.11.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$55.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$55.12 and a 12 month high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.69.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

