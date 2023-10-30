Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,667 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $46.75 during trading on Monday. 71,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,834. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

