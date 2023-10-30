Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $24.11 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 827,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,494. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

