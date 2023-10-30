Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,090,000 after buying an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $185,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,208 shares of company stock worth $27,269,432. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 520,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

