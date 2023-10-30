Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,321. The company has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

