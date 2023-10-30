Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06. Chase has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27.

Institutional Trading of Chase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Chase during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

