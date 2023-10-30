Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.87. The company had a trading volume of 447,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

