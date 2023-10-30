Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) versus On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Head to Head Review

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and On the Beach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & -8.11% -15.00% -1.90% On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carnival Co. & and On the Beach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 1 2 15 0 2.78 On the Beach Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.71%. Given Carnival Co. &’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carnival Co. & is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

This table compares Carnival Co. & and On the Beach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $20.04 billion 0.62 -$6.09 billion ($1.35) -8.24 On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

On the Beach Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carnival Co. &.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats On the Beach Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se website in Sweden and eBeach.dk website in Denmark, as well as through eBeach.no website in Norwegian; and operates online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.