Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.0 %

BEPC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $23.32. 112,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,994. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3,562.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.