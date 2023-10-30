Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) PT at GBX 6,420

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($78.65).

CRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($83.30) to GBX 5,000 ($61.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($68.60) to GBX 5,200 ($63.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Croda International Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 384 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,158 ($63.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,806.72 ($24,264.02). Insiders purchased a total of 390 shares of company stock worth $2,011,215 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,305 ($52.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,077.70, a PEG ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 4,018 ($49.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,270 ($89.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,847.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,618.80.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.