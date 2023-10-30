Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $2,160.41

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,161.33.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,960.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

