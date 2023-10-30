Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) PT at GBX 2,989.17

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,989.17 ($36.62).

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.24) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.26), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($177,788.56). Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,908 ($35.62) on Monday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,680 ($32.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,863.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,959.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.86, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,413.79%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

