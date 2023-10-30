Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 426,291 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 426,291 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $48,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.42 on Monday, hitting $198.88. The stock had a trading volume of 56,231,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,353,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.84. The company has a market capitalization of $632.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

