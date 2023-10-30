Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 284,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $279,862.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,936 shares of company stock valued at $135,664,799 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.72. 811,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

