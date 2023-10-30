Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 232,516 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,516 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.79. 2,536,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,976,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

