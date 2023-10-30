Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $84.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $84,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. 1,382,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.