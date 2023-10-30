AutoNation’s (AN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:AN traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,311,000 after acquiring an additional 579,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,990,000. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

